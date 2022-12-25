Asus launches ExpertCenter D500SD, S500SD desktops in India, Check details

Asus has launched two new desktop PCs in the Indian market. The two PCs are ExpertCenter D500SD and S500SD. While the D500SD is targeted at the enterprise market, the S500SD is targeted at the consumer market. The key features offered by both the PCs include 12th generation Intel Core i5 CPUs.

Asus ExpertCenter D5(D500SD)

The PC is powered by Intel Core i5 processor and gets up to 64GB of RRD4 3200 MHz RAM. The device can be paired with NVIDIA GPU. In terms of memory storage, the computer supports SSD as well as HDD. When it comes to durability, the ASUS ExpertCenter D5 gets MIL-STD-810H certification.

The ExpertCenter D5 offers USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB C, PS/2, HDMI, Serial/Parallel internal connectors and VGA connectors. The other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and much more.

Asus ExpertCenter S5(S500SD)

The ExpertCenter S5 offers USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB C, PS/2, HDMI, Serial/Parallel internal connectors and VGA connectors. The other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and much more.

Both the desktops get Windows Home Operating System and MS Office Home and Student pre-installed. The ASUS ExpertCenter D500SD and S500SD desktop PCs are already on sale. The S500SD desktop PC gets a starting price of Rs 34,790 and is available on at ASUS Exclusive Stores.