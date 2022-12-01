Asus launches ExpertBook laptop series in India, offers 12th generation Intel core

Asus has launched its ExpertBook laptop series in India. The ExpertBook laptops are the latest business laptops that are offered by the company. The ExpertBook laptop series consist of B5, B7, B2, B3, B9 and B1 laptops. All the laptops are powered by 12th generation Intel core processors and are built with MIL-STD 810H US military standards.

We have explained in detail about the ExpertBook laptop series.

ExpertBook B5

The ExpertBook B5 series consists of ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip. Both the laptops get 14-inch full HD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The refresh rate is 60Hz while the peak brightness is 400 nits. The ExpertBook B5 gets a 180-degree hinge while ExpertBook B5 Flip gets 360-degree hinge (that makes it foldable).

Intel Core i7 12th generation processor is offered on the laptops. The laptops get up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi-6 and support for two SSDs up to 2TB capacity.

ExpertBook B7 Flip

The ExpertBook B7 Flip gets 14-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The peak brightness is 400 nits. Intel Core i7 12th generation processor is offered on the laptop. The laptop gets up to 64GB of fast DDR5 RAM with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Wi-Fi-6 and supports up to 2TB storage. The device supports in-built SIM slot for 5G connectivity.

ExpertBook B2 series

The ExpertBook B2 gets 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen variants. The laptops get flip and clamshell designs. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 laptop is powered by Intel 12th Generation i3,i5, i7 processors with up to 64GB DDR4 RAM

ExpertBook B3 Flip

ExpertBook B3 Flip sports 14-inch screen with TUV Rheinland-certification (for low blue-light emissions). The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 gets up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to dual 2 TB SSDs. It features a 14-inch screen with 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. Key features include smart proximity sensor, optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip and encryption keys.

ExpertBook B14

The ExpertBook B14 gets a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is paired with up to 48GB RAM and hybrid (SSD + HDD) storage. Users can get up to 3TB of storage. Key features include Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Display Port support via USB-C, HDMI, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack.