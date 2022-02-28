Asus 8z launched in India at Rs 42999, Check the specifications and sale details

Smartphone manufacturer Asus has finally launched the Asus 8z in India today. The smartphone will go on sale on March 7, 2022 through e-commerce website Flipkart. The company had planned to bring the smartphone to India last year after it has introduced it in May 2021. However, it is after a gap of more than 9 months that the smartphone is getting launched in India.

The Asus 8z is offered in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is quite compact in design and features a plethora of features.

The smartphone offers a display of 5.9” Super AMOLED (1080×2400 pixels) HDR 10+ display. The display supports 1100 nits of brightness. The screen-to-body ratio is 82.9 percent and refresh rate is 120Hz. The smartphone offers Android 11 out of the box based on Zen UI while the SoC is Qualcomm snapdragon 888. The GPU is Adreno 660. The dimensions of the device is 148 mm x 68.5 mm x8.9 mm (length x breadth x height).

In terms of memory, the device gets 8GB RAM and storage of 128GB. There is not a provision of memory expansion through a micro SD card in the device.

The optics on the smartphone will include a dual rear camera at the rear along with a selfie camera at the front. The dual-camera setup includes 64 MP (Sony IMX686) wide-angle primary camera along with a 12 MP (Sony IMX 363) ultra-wide camera. The 64MP camera gets Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well. It can shoot video up to [email protected] The front camera is a 12 MP shooter and can shoot up to [email protected]

The connectivity options of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, hotspot, GPS, NFC, FM radio, 3.5mmheadphone jack, USB Type 2.0, under-display fingerprint display, accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, compass etc. The phone is equipped with an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust resistance.

The device gets a 4000 mAh non-removable battery and gets a 30W fast-charging support. The company claims that it can be fast-charged up to 60 percent in 25 minutes. It also support reverse charging. The colours that are available are Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver.