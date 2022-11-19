As Twitter debacle continues, Netizens want the revival of Orkut

As Twitter continues to face debacle due to mass layoffs and shutting of offices, Netizens want to bring back Orkut. For those who are unknown of Orkut, it was a social networking service operated and owned by Google. Orkut was probably the first social media networking service used by 90s kids.

Many reports have suggested that since the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk there has been a gradual loss of followers. Many users of Twitter quit the platform due to declining authenticity. The blue tick subscription for $8 has also contributed very much to the existing debacle of the platform. To make the situation more worse, Twitter has fired top executives and almost half of the global workforce.

Due to the above-mentioned situation, various memes have flooded the internet and we can not help ourselves from good laughter. As we are writing this article we could find some interesting memes under #Orkut. We have mentioned some of the viral tweets below.

Elon musk has changed Twitter like button from ❤️ to 💙#RIPTwitter

Orkut#Twittershutdown pic.twitter.com/A1jt9ZkN4q — Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) November 18, 2022

Us 90’s kids recollecting their nostalgic memories of 2008 upon seeing Orkut trending high on this haywired twitter. pic.twitter.com/jkAuyhkqxP — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) November 18, 2022

The only social media platform ever to accurately name the content people post on the internet — SCRAPS! 😄 Please come back, dear #Orkut. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aoYoHPa6TI — Utkarsh Verma (@utkarshv13) November 18, 2022

Other social media platforms to orkut after #Orkut started trending pic.twitter.com/LISKZPrV8W — KARTIK VIKRAM (@iamkartikvikram) November 18, 2022

Never imagined this. #Orkut is trending. Oh those days of scraps and testimonials! Bring back that era!! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 18, 2022

On the other hand, Koo has benefited from the downfall of Twitter. The homegrown microbloging platform has recently announced that it has become the largest microblog available in the world. The platform has recorded 50 million downloads and is still growing .

“Today, Koo is the second largest micro-blog in the world. Given the changes happening in the micro-blogging landscape globally, we are looking to expand our wings to geographies where fundamental rights are being charged for,” said Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo.

Similarly, as Elon Musk laid off employees in a series of firings, Koo has offered to hire Twitter’s former employees.