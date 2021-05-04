Are You Missing PUBG Mobile, Well The Game Will Launch Soon In India With A New Name

The fan base for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in India is in millions. After the suspension of the popular battle royale game in India, the Indian gamers are eagerly waiting for the relaunch of the game in the country.

Even though there is no official confirmation of the dates of relaunch in India, several leaks by YouTubers and professional gamers suggest that it will launch soon.

However, the PUBG Mobile game might launch with a different name in India. The popular game will relaunch in India as ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. This change seems to be eminent, as PUBG Mobile India’s official Facebook page has changed the poster to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Recently, PUBG Mobile India had posted an official trailer on its YouTube channel. However, the trailer was taken down soon after it was uploaded.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have banned the PUBG Mobile game since September 2, 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The popular game was banned alongside 117 other mobile applications. The Ministry claimed that these 118 Apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order.