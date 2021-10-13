Are you a Dish TV user; Watch IPL 2021 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at less than Rs 20

The IPL 2021 is currently underway and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be start from October 17. In this scenario, if you are a cricket fan you will need an active subscription to Star Sports. The subscription of a dedicated sports pack for a month might be expensive for many people. However, if you have a Dish TV connection you can watch the remaining IPL as well as the T20 World Cup for less than Rs 20.

Dish TV offers two channel packs that will include two Star Sports channels and will help you cover the two major cricketing events. The first plan includes Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. If you want to subscribe this plan, you just have to give a missed call to 18003157019.

On the other hand, the second plan offers subscription to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Sports. In order to avail the plan users have to give a missed call from their registered mobile number to 18003157018.

The Dish TV users should keep this thing in mind that the both the plans cost just Rs 19 (excluding GST). This means the final price will be more than Rs 19. Another important point to keep in mind during subscription is that the feature is available for D-7000 HD model.

In order to subscribe to the plans users can use the mobile app, use their registered mobile number or use the Dish TV website.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts on October 17 and the final will be played on November 14. On the other hand, the IPL 2021 final will be played on Friday (October 15).