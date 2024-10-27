Are we getting a big camera update on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is likely to offer an important update on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone. The Galaxy A56 smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy A55 that is currently available across the globe. The Samsung Galaxy A55 can be considered as a premium mid-range smartphone from the manufacturer.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 had launched way back in March and it successor A56 is expected to offer some upgrades. One of the upgrades that are expected on the device is a camera update, reported Dutch publication ‘Galaxy Club’. The Galaxy A56 is expected to offer upgrade in the front camera. The 32MP sensor is expected to be replaced by a 12MP sensor. The 32MP sensor had been in use since the Galaxy A51 that launched in 2019. It is still unclear that whether the sensor will be the same one as seen in the Galaxy S flagship line.

When it comes to the rear camera specs, the Galaxy A56 is expected to have same specs as the Galaxy A55. The back camera setup is expected to include 50 MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera as well as 5MP macro camera. The expectation of a telephoto camera on the A56 is futile.

In terms of launch, the Galaxy A25 is expected to be in spring 2025, which is after the launch of Samsung S25 series.

Samsung is currently testing a processor which has a model number S5E8855 Santa. It is expected to be known as Exynos 1580 as it launches ahead.