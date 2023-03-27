Are OnePlus and Oppo going to leave European market?

According to latest reports major smartphone brands OnePlus and Oppo are planning to leave Europe as well as UK market. Both of the brands owned by BBK electronics are having a hard time doing business and hence came to this conclusion, reported multiple sources. However, both the manufacturers denied of exiting UK and Europe. They intend to do business as usual in the regions.

The matter about Oppo, OnePlus exiting the European market including UK started with a report from Chinese publication- 36Krypton. The matter gradually became intense as industry informants like Max jambor and SnoopyTech confirmed the news. Even though the news about their (Oppo, OnePlus) exit turned out to be false, but the all is not well with them.

According to Counterpoint Research, the shipment of Oppo dropped by 39 percent year-on-year, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Realme also suffered the same fate as Oppo, reported the above mentioned source. The on-going international issues including Russia-Ukraine war might also have impacted Oppo’s declining sales.

OnePlus reached out to Android Authority and denied about the news revolving its exit. Even though Oppo did not deny its exit (to Android Authority) in a straight way, the company replied it indirectly. It is noteworthy to mention that the company has recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip in London and the company is quite hopeful about its sale. Similarly, OnePlus recently launched its flagship device OnePlus 11 in Europe few months ago. Speaking about another brand from BBQ electronics- Vivo, there is no such news about it yet. The company had launched its recent flagship- Vivo X90 Pro recently.

Earlier in 2022, Oppo and OnePlus had lost a patent dispute with Nokia in Germany. This has resulted both the smartphone makers to stop their sale in Germany. For those who are unknown, the European headquarters of Oppo was set in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2020.