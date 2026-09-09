Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone might be called iPhone Duo not iPhone Ultra

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Apple will start the Launch event after some hours today. Just hours before the launch event, a surprise report has arrived about the company’s most-awaited foldable iPhone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that the device will be called iPhone Ultra, but iPhone Duo.

The device was first rumored as the iPhone Fold, then a few months back every rumor started calling it iPhone Ultra. Now, the Apple analyst has said that it will called by iPhone Duo instead of Ultra.

The upcoming Foldable iPhone is expected to arrive with 256GB as the base model and have the new A20 Pro chip. The colour options offered could be in white and dark blue. It will feature the new in-house C2 modem, two 48MP cameras on the back, a 12MP front camera “designed for videoconferencing”. The foldable iPhone of Apple is tipped to sport a magnetic hinge, and support the Apple Pencil.

The iPhone Duo is expected to go on sale “as early as” October for $2,000, which is $200 less than Gurman’s previous rumor on the matter. If you max out the storage, it will be closer to $3,000, though.

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Meanwhile, Apple will also launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max today. Both the iPhone 18 Pro devices are expected to carry the identical design as their predecessors. However, Apple might offer them in a new “burgundy red” colou instead of the orange colorway.

The Pro Max will get a variable aperture main camera, and both devices will be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The devices are also expected to have longer battery life than their predecessors and revamped vapor chambers to prevent overheating.

The Dynamic Island will be smaller and will let you toggle between three live tasks at once (up from two previously).

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be $100 more expensive than their predecessors.