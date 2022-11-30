Apple’s new app can turn an Apple Watch Ultra Into a Diving Computer

The Apple Watch Ultra was unveiled last September alongside the iPhone 14 series, a smartwatch that appeals to professional athletes. One of the first scenes shown during the live stream announcement was the Apple Watch Ultra as it was descending into the water. The display showed ambient water temperature and depth level. Lastly, Apple has announcing the Oceanic+ app for its premium smartwatches, making it a diving computer.

Oceanic+ turns Apple Watch Ultra into dive computer

Apple Watch continues to attract the attention of extreme sports lovers. Of course, there are also divers among them. Oceanic+ was designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple. In collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ was designed by Huish Outdoors and gives divers access to a wealth of relevant information.

The Oceanic+ app turns Apple Watch Ultra into a powerful, easy-to-use dive computer. Apple, Oceanic+ enables recreational scuba divers to take the watch they wear every day to previously unreachable depths up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, to be exact, with the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on the watch.

The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for iPhone provide all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience. The app will show divers a warning if they are descending or ascending too quickly and it will show an estimated time it’d take to get back to the surface. This is especially aimed at enabling divers to manage their time more efficiently and reducing the things they need to worry about.

The app will also let divers set compass heading during a dive. There is also a planner that considers tide, temperature, visibility, and currents before going on a dive. Watch face complications can show the wearer no-fly time, surface time, among others. Oceanic+ will use the Taptic Engine and the Apple Watch Ultra’s big bright display to notify the diver of any crucial info during a diving session.

Oceanic+ is a free download to try out many of the app’s features

If you’d like all the all features, there are daily, monthly, and yearly plans: $4.99/per day $9.99/per month $79.99/per year Family plan for up to 5 – $129.99/year



How to download Oceanic+ Apple Watch Ultra

Here is the official Oceanic+ App Store listing