Apple’s most affordable laptop ever MacBook Neo is here: Price starts at Rs 69,900

Apple has officially launched it’s first ever budget friendly laptop-MacBook Neo in India. The new Apple MacBook Neo is priced even lower than the MacBook Air, which cost starts at Rs 1,19,900, with a price tag of Rs Rs 69,900.

Apple aims to make it’s place known in the affordable laptop market, which is currently operated been dominated by low-cost Windows laptops from Asus, HP, Chromebooks, and others.

MacBook Neo specs

The MacBook Neo sports a similar look as the MacBook Air. It features a sleek, durable recycled aluminium frame and a fanless design. The budget friendly MacBook sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2408×1506 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. However, it lacks the ProMotion high-refresh rate feature.

Unlike the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro, instead of the standard M-series chips. The A18 Pro chip comes paired with a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with a 5-core GPU. It is offered in a 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Neo has a 36.5 Wh battery and is rated to deliver up to 16 hours video streaming on a single charge. Apple is shipping a 20W charger in the box. The MacBook Neo features a non-backlit keyboard and two USB-C ports (USB 3 and USB 2 standards). It does not feature the MagSafe charging port.

It comes with an HD camera and only two speakers, even as the MacBook Air doubles things up to a 12-megapixel and quad speaker setup. Touch ID is an option, but it is limited to the higher-end model with 512GB storage.

MacBook Neo India price and availability

The MacBook Neo has a starting price of Rs 69,900 for a version with 256GB storage, and Rs 79,900 for a 512GB storage variant. Customers can pre-order the affordable MacBook on Apple’s website. The sale is slated to start from March 11, 2026.

The MacBook Neo comes in a vibrant palette of colours including Indigo, Citrus and Blush, alongside the classic Silver.