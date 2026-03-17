Apple’s iPhone 19e rumoured to launch in 2028 with major display upgrade

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Apple recently launched the iPhone 17e as it’s new affordable iPhone phone in India this month. The device made it’s debut as the successor to the iPhone 16e, that was unveiled last year.

Now, rumours regarding the iPhone 17e successor’s successor have started surfacing only a few days after the launch of the new low-cost iPhone model. The upcoming low-end iPhone model to be launched is expected to be called iPhone 18e. Meanwhile, the next-in-line should be the iPhone 19e, which is expected to be launched in 2028.

According to the latest leak reports, the iPhone 18e will likely feature Apple’s Dynamic Island feature, instead of the notch seen on the new iPhone 17e. Meanwhile, the iPhone 19e will reportedly come with a major display upgrade. As per the latest leak report, the iPhone 19e will feature an upgraded LPTO OLED display instead of LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) Super Retina XDR (OLED) panel.

iPhone 19e Specifications, Features (Expected)

The iPhone 19e is rumoured to come with an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) TFT OLED display. This will be major upgrade from the iPhone 17e’s LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) Super Retina XDR (OLED) panel.

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The LTPO display offers better power efficiency, and supports a wider variable refresh rate range. Aprt from the iPhone 19e, Apple is also reportedly planning to bring the same display technology in future iPhone Air model, and the company’s rumoured foldable phone.

The iPhone Air model is expected to launch in 2028. Meanwhile, the Apple foldable phone might launch in the second half of this year.

Moreover, the purported iPhone Air model could also ship with the “Color Filter on Encap (CoE)” technology, which is designed to eliminate polarisers, reducing screen reflection in outdoor lighting. This is said to also enable the company to develop thinner devices. However, the Cupertino company has yet to confirm the reported developments. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the iPhone 18e will be equipped with the Dynamic Island feature. The phone could be powered by Apple’s A20 chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. This would mark another shift for the company’s entry-level iPhone series, which ships with a display notch.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 17e was launched in India on March 2 at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the base model, featuring 256GB of internal storage. The handset is offered in Black, Soft Pink, and White colourways. To recap, it sports a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display, offering a 60Hz refresh rate, True Tone, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. Apple’s A19 chip, featuring a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, powers the iPhone 17e.

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