Apple’s iPhone 15 is the best-selling smartphone across the globe for Q3 2024

The popularity of Apple’s iPhone 15 is quite impressive across the globe and the latest report has proved that. According to market research by Counterpoint, the base model of the iPhone 15 series i.e. iPhone 15 is the best-selling smartphone across the globe. This market research is applicable for Q3 of 2024.

Out of the top 10 best-selling smartphones across the globe for Q3 of 2024, there are four devices manufactured by Apple. The top three positions are occupied by iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 is occupies 8th position in the list. This means that there are four iPhones in the top 10 smartphone list.

On the other hand, Samsung has most number of smartphones in the top 10 smartphone list. The devices are Galaxy A15 4G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A05 and Galaxy S24.redmi 13C 4G occupies 9th position in the list.

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 now costs Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. The device is available with multiple No Cost EMI offers from banks, instant cashback and trade-in offers in India. Under the Apple trade-in offer users can get credit between Rs 4000- Rs 67,500 on a new iPhone.

The iPhone 15 runs on A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. When it comes to camera, the device gets an advanced dual-camera setup with a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Display wise we get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display along with a dynamic island.