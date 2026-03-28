Apple’s foldable iPhone may arrive late: iPhone 18 pro series to launch first

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New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated foldable iPhone, but buyers may have to wait longer to get their hands on it.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the much-rumoured iPhone Fold is unlikely to ship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are expected to launch in September this year.

Launch vs Availability Gap:

While Apple may unveil the foldable device during the same event, Gurman suggested that its actual availability could be delayed by a few weeks or even months. He noted that foldable technology remains complex, often leading to production and supply challenges.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple staggers a major release. Similar delays were seen during the launch of the iPhone X, which introduced a new design but arrived later than other models.

Expected Features of iPhone Fold:

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style design with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. It may be powered by Apple’s upcoming 2nm A20 Pro chip and include the company’s in-house C2 modem.

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Other likely features include dual cameras, a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, and a premium build aimed at competing with foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel Fold.

Premium Pricing Expected:

The foldable iPhone is expected to carry a hefty price tag, reportedly around $1,999 (approx. ₹1.84 lakh), placing it firmly in the ultra-premium segment.

What’s next for Apple:

Reports also suggest Apple may adopt a staggered launch strategy going forward, with Pro models launching in fall and standard variants arriving later.

While excitement around Apple’s first foldable remains high, its delayed availability could test the patience of eager buyers.

Also Read: Apple tipped to be testing a 200MP rear camera for future iPhone