Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be launched in market by 2025

Apple has been working on launching a foldable iPhone ever since its tech rival Samsung launched smartphones that flip and fold. While not much has been disclosed about Apple’s plans on the new smartphone, it has been dubbed ‘iPhone Fold’ and is expected to come with a flexible OLED display. The tech giant will likely launch it in the next two years.

Several smartphone makers including Samsung, Huawei, Oppo have already debuted in the foldable smartphone segment.

As per AppleInsider, the “iPhone Fold” would likely have a USB-C port and support MagSafe. It is also expected to at least use Touch ID, though there is a possibility that Apple could opt for Face ID as well.

Apple is also reportedly working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. In addition, Apple will continue investing in its own chip design. Currently, Apple designs its own custom chips for iPhone and iPad. However, it relies on chipmaker Qualcomm for modems that allow those devices to support 5G connectivity.

Apple’s iPhone Fold is expected to grace the smartphone market in 2025. As per tipster Jon Prosser, Apple could be working on a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Prosser said that Apple is working on a foldable device with a clamshell design, the prototype of which was seen in several leaks. Apple for now is focusing on the hinge of the device and testing its durability.

Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the first foldable iPhone will have a huge display measuring 8 inches. That would be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which offers a 7.6 inch display when it’s opened up. An 8-inch display would also be nearly as large as the 8.3-inch iPad mini.

A different report claims Apple could be working with LG on a 7.5-inch OLED foldable display panel. It is expected to use a c-type charging cable.

But that’s not all — another report from Kuo says that Apple is testing a 9-inch display for a foldable. That would dwarf any foldable phone on the market right now.

Kuo has also said that Apple’s thinking about using color e-ink displays for the exterior display on foldables. This kind of screen wouldn’t be as reactive as an LCD or OLED panel, but it would be great for keeping battery consumption low.