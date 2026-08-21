Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods tipped to launch in 2027

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Apple is reportedly working on the next AirPods, which is rumoured to be launched in 2027. Earlier, a leaked demo video showcased the workings of the Apple’s rumored camera-equipped AirPods. However, the AirPods is not launching this year.

The latest leak report suggested that the new AirPods could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup next month.

Despite the leaked video, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is still targeting a 2027 launch for the camera-equipped AirPods.

In the new report, Gurman notes that the demo video found in the latest macOS 26.7 release candidate may have suggested that the AirPods were nearing launch. However, Apple is reportedly still working through several challenges surrounding the product, including privacy concerns.

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According to Gurman, Apple has developed two variants of the upcoming AirPods under the codenames B790 and B798.

The B790 is reportedly a modified version of the AirPods Pro 3 with additional sensors and AI capabilities, and is the model shown in the leaked demo video. The B798, meanwhile, is said to be a next-generation AirPods Pro model equipped with built-in cameras.

We can expect more details about Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods to emerge in the coming months.