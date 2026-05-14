Apple18 Pro, New Dark Cherry color variant likely to debut

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Apple is expected to introduce a new Dark Cherry color option with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Fresh leaked images of rear camera covers, reportedly manufactured by a third-party supplier, have surfaced online, offering an early glimpse of the possible design and color lineup of the next-generation flagship iPhones.

The leaked camera covers suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro series could launch in four color options Dark Gray, Dark Cherry, Silver and Sky Blue. The images circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo appear to match earlier reports from industry insiders regarding Apple’s expected color choices.

The Dark Cherry finish is expected to be the standout addition in the lineup. The shade is being seen as a continuation of Apple’s recent premium color experiments, following options like Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange introduced in earlier Pro models.

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The leaked accessories also indicate that Apple may continue with the redesigned rear camera island first introduced in the previous Pro series. The larger camera module design is expected to remain a key visual feature on the upcoming devices.

However, reports suggest Apple may once again skip a traditional black color variant for the iPhone 18 Pro lineups. Industry speculation indicates the company could reserve a darker premium finish for a future iPhone 20 Pro model.

While the leaked camera covers offer an early preview, the final appearance of the phones may differ slightly, as the covers are made of reflective glass material and not the actual device body. Apple has not officially confirmed the design, color variants or launch details of the iPhone 18 Pro series yet.