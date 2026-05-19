Apple WWDC 2026 announced to start from June 8

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Apple has announced that it’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin from June 8, 2026. The company has started sending out invitations for the event. The tech-giant has added the tagline “Coming bright up” for this event.

We are expecting to witness the launch of the next-generation software updates, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

WWDC 2026 will kick off on June 8 with Apple’s opening keynote. The company CEO Tim Cook will open the conference with the keynote presentation. This will Tim Cook’s final WWDC keynotes presentation as CEO of the company.

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You can watch the event on online streaming platform on Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple.com, and on the Apple TV app.

Apple has provided a full schedule in a press release. The WWDC 2026 will run from June 8 to 12, with several developer sessions held throughout the week.

Other than announcing the latest software updates, we expect Apple to also unveil the new AI-powered Siri.

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