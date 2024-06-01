Apple WWDC 2024 to be held on June 10; Likely to unveil new version of Siri

The tech giants are excitingly waiting for the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, that has been scheduled to start on June 10. The tech giant is expected to unveil some new products along with updates containing new features for the iPhone and other Apple devices.

According to a new report, the tech giant will likely introduce a new version of its Siri voice assistant. It seems the Apple product users will soon be getting an AI-enabled version of its Siri voice assistant. The new Siri is said to be under development and could be powered by large language models (LLMs). The new Siri is rumoured to have the ability to open documents, send emails, and more by using their voices.

However, only the Apple apps will get the support for the new version of Siri. Moreover, if you are thinking this version of Siri will be rolled out with the soon-to-launched iOS 18 then you are wrong. Apple is planning to released it as an update early next year.

New Siri features

The new version on Siri will be able to automatically activating Siri-controlled features after analyzing phone’s activity. The upcoming assistant will be capable of supporting “hundreds” of commands but will only be able to process one at a time. However, later on, Siri will be able to handle multiple tasks in a single request. The tasks will include sending or deleting emails, opening a specific site in Apple News, emailing a web link, asking for an article summary, and more.

With the multiple command support, the Siri can summarise a recorded meeting and send it to a colleague with only one request.

Though it not been clarified which specific LLM will be used in the new version of Siri, it is excepted to be a product of OpenAI after the company recently cliched a deal with the ChatGPT parent company about incorporating ChatGPT into iOS 18. Moreover, the company is also in talks with Google to integrate Gemini AI into iPhone search. It’s said that Apple will handle many AI requests on the device itself, reserving cloud usage for more complex commands.