Apple WWDC 2023 to kick off on June 5: What to expect

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, that will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Free for all developers, WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through 9, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games, said Apple.

Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms.

“Featuring 175 in-depth session videos, WWDC23 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps and games,” Apple added.

In addition to session videos and one-on-one labs, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week online in Slack to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other.