Apple WWDC 2023 begins on June 5: What to expect

Apple has confirmed that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will commence from June 5 and will continue till June 9. The event is popular among developers and Apple enthusiasts alike. Like the previous year, the upcoming event will be held online from June 5 to June 9. Physical attendance is allowed only on the first day of the event at Apple Park in California.

The tech giant is expected to launch and introduce many long-awaited and much-anticipated technologies, products and features at this conference as per traditions.

Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, Susan Prescott has revealed that this year’s WWDC will be the “biggest and most exciting yet.”

Apple said that developers and students will be able to attend the physical programme to witness the keynote and State of the Union address, which will also be telecast to the online participants. However, space for this in-person event is limited, and details on how to apply are noted on the Apple Developer website and app. Both the online and offline events are free for all to attend.

Apple added that the online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and the chance to interact with Apple engineers and other developers. The company is also holding a Swift Student Challenge this year for people of all ages who love to code, more details of which can be found on the challenge website.

The Cupertino giant is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at this year’s WWDC. It is also expected to unveil its Reality Pro AR headset, which has been making headlines for the past few months.

According to a report, the purported AR/VR headset is anticipated to be a standalone device, with the company using specialised Apple silicon chipsets comparable to Apple’s MacBook laptops. It is also expected to be marketed as a ‘copresence’ device, allowing for augmented reality videoconferencing and meetings.

In other news, Apple is currently working on a revised MacBook Air with an M3 chip inside. A new 15-inch MacBook Air is also being developed. These products are also anticipated to be announced at the WWDC 2023, since the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.