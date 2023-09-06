Apple working on new ultra-low-cost Macbook to compete Chromebook, launch likely in 2024

Apple is planning to launch a new ultra-low-cost MacBook in the second half of 2024, said a new report. Apple reportedly aims to fulfill the needs of the education sector with the affordable MacBook. The new MacBook will be much cheaper than the existing laptop models of Apple and will rival the Google Chromebook.

The new MacBook model is said to be an affordable version of the MacBook Air and Pro models lineup. Apple plans to reduce the unit price of mechanical components of the laptop to make it affordable. The external appearance of the laptop could still use a metal casing but made out of different materials.

As per reports, Apple is currently working on the MacBook and will launch it in the second half of 2024. Moreover, there is no information of the MacBook coming from major Apple suppliers like Quanta Computer and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn).

The Chromebooks have reportedly gained traction in the education sector. Reports have revealed that the shipments of the Chromebook has risen to 33.5 million units in 2021 compared to 13.9 million units in 2019.

However, some other reports have also claimed that it would be a tough task for Apple to compete with the Chromebooks given that a typical Macbook costs around the $999 price range compared to the $200 price range for Chromebooks.

Meanwhile, Apple is all gearing up to introduce the iPhone 15 lineup at the company’s annual event on September 12. The much-rumored iPhone 15 lineup will have four new iPhones this year – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 series this year. However, there is no reports of the company unveiling an Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Se this year.