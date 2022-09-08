Apple Watch Series 8 debuts with ovulation estimates, crash detection features

Apple has introduced Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE that will start from Rs 45,900 and Rs 29,900, respectively, in India.

Powered by watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order now, with availability beginning September 16. Apple Watch Series 8 features a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal.

With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming. “Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price.

Powered by watchOS 9, the best smartwatches deliver more capabilities than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. The new Apple Watch SE offers Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case.

Apple Watch Series 8 features innovative new temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health, designed with the same privacy protections as with all other health data. The sensors in Apple Watch Series 8 sample the wrist temperature during sleep every five seconds and measure changes as small as 0.1 degree celcius. In the Health app, users can see nightly shifts in baseline temperature, which can be caused by exercise, jet lag, or even illness.

Utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates, said the company. Additionally, with iOS 16 and watchOS 9, all Cycle Tracking users can now receive a notification if their logged cycle history shows a possible deviation, such as irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods, and persistent spotting, which can be symptoms of underlying health conditions.

To keep users connected for even longer, a new Low Power Mode can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours for Apple Watch Series 8 with iPhone present. This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more. Apple Watch Series 8 will be available across a range of case finishes, colours, and band types to fit a variety of personal styles. Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermes also debut new bands and watch faces this fall.