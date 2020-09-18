Bhubaneswar: Cupertino based tech giant Apple for the first time will launch its online store in India on September 23.

The information was shared by the company through various channels, with the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, also taking to Twitter to share this news with the world.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Apple has confirmed that the store will offer its entire range of products, and also bring customer support to buyers. While Apple had been selling its products online in India through third-party vendors and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon, it will now for the first time be able to sell them directly to buyers through its own online store.

Not only the customers will be able to purchase all Apple products in the online store, but they can also have access to Apple Specialists who can guide the users in their purchases and can provide support to them. Customers will be able to receive guidance directly from Apple, including online support in English and phone support in Hindi and English.