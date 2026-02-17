Apple to host spring launch event on March 4; New iPhone, iPads and Mac expected

Apple is set to host a major spring product launch event on March 4, with a special focus on China, marking one of the company’s earliest global showcases of 2026.

According to industry reports, the event will feature a mix of presentations and hands-on experiences rather than a traditional long keynote, signalling a shift in how Apple unveils its products. The China-centric event underlines Apple’s renewed push in one of its most important and competitive markets.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the product lineup, multiple reports suggest that the launch could introduce the iPhone 17e, a more affordable iPhone model aimed at mid-range buyers. The device is expected to sit below flagship models while offering modern performance and updated features.

The event is also likely to showcase new iPad models, including refreshed standard iPads and iPad Air variants, alongside a budget-friendly MacBook designed to attract students and first-time Mac users. Updated Mac hardware powered by Apple’s latest in-house silicon is also anticipated.

Tech analysts believe the March 4 launch will help Apple strengthen momentum ahead of its annual developer conference and the flagship iPhone launches later in the year. Hosting the event in China highlights the company’s intent to reconnect with local consumers amid slowing smartphone demand and increased competition from domestic brands.

More details are expected to emerge as the launch date approaches.

