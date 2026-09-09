Apple to host iPhone 18 Pro launch event today, How to watch it in India

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Apple will be hosting the new Apple Event at night today. The Apple Event will start in India at 10:30 PM IST. Apple has tagged the upcoming launch event as “Surprise and Shine”. The tech giant is expected to launch several new products such as iPhones, Watch, possibly new AirPods, and a Watch Ultra at the event.

The highlight of the launch event is the company’s first foldable, likely to be named as the iPhone Duo or iPhone Ultra.

In addition, the premium smartphone maker is also expected to introduce new chips for the iPhones, Watch, and AirPods. The A20 Pro chip is something we will have a keen focus on. It will be Apple’s first 2nm chip reportedly, and it could come with the best performance any Apple chip has ever produced.

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Of course, then there will also be the C2 modem from Apple which will boost the connectivity experience for the users.

The event will be hosted physically at Apple Park in California. Meanwhile, others can watch the live stream of the event for free online through the company’s website as well as its social media channels. You can also watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Apple always publishes its launch event for the world to see later.