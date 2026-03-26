Apple tipped to be testing a 200MP rear camera for future iPhone

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Apple is reportedly working on a 200MP rear camera for a future version of iPhone. Though, Android phones already have large 200MP sensors for quite some time, the iPhones are yet to get one.

Now, known tipster Digital Chat Station have claimed via an Weibo post that Apple is testing a large 200MP sensor for a future iPhone. The tipster claimed that Apple is evaluating a 1/1.12-inch sensor, a similar unit expected to debut on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expcted to carry dual 200MP cameras.

So, the upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a large 200MP camera. The sensor is said to be tested for the primary rear camera rather than the telephoto lens.

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In addition, he revealed that the sensor will be commercially available next year. However, this does not guarantee that the next iPhone will feature a 200MP primary camera.

Meanwhile, another Android phone vivo X300 Ultra will soon launch with a dual 200MP camera setup. Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming device will use a 200MP Sony LYTIA-901 1/1.12-inch sensor for the main camera, alongside a 200MP Samsung HP0 sensor for the periscope telephoto.