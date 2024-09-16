Apple starts rolling out iOS 18 update for these iPhone models: How to download it and what are the updates

Apple has started to roll out the new iOS 18 software update for its eligible iPhone models across the globe. The new OS by the Cupertino giant is expected to enhance the features and customisation options for the devices. Some of the key features of the update include features like more intelligent Siri, improvement to messages and many more.

We have explained the key highlights of the latest iOS below.

Personalisation in Home Screen/ Lock Screen and Control Center

The iOS 18 brings more personalisation when it comes to the Home Screen/ Lock Screen as well as Control Center. The users will find it easier to arrange apps and widgets in their device. Option to enlarge app icons is also available for the users.

When it comes to the Control Center, it has been redesigned for better navigation. It offers quicker access to frequently used functions like media playback, Home controls and connectivity options. The users can integrate controls from third-party apps as well as customise controls that appear at Lock Screen bottom.

Photos App update

One of the major change in the iOS 18 include changes to the Photos app. There is an introduction to simpler interface which has a single-view grid and makes it easier for users to browse their collections. The photos are automatically organised by new themes and collections. The special moments are now highlighted by dynamic carousel. This allows users to relive key events with your loved ones.

Users can customise how their collections are displayed and organised. On the other hand, autoplay of content in Photos app brings pictures to life.

Safari, Messages Improvement

The Messages app in the iOS 18 makes conversation more engaging. The iMessages now supports scheduling for future delivery while the tapbacks have expanded to include emoji/ sticker. There are lots of improvements on the Safari browser. Users now get the option for summarise web pages, offer quick insights, offer info on multiple topics and many more.

Apple Intelligence

It is expected that Apple will be bringing the Apple intelligence feature in the iPhones in the near future. The feature is missing on the iOS 18 update.

Which models get the iOS 18

iPhone 16 series (16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 series (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 11 series (11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max)

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

In India, Apple iOS 18 update is expected to roll out from 10:30pm tonight (16th September). Users simply need to open Settings and then go to Software updates. They should read the instructions and then tap on “Download and Install”.