Apple starts rolling iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 public beta, Know what to expect from it

Apple is currently rolling out iOS 16.3 public beta for the developers and there are a number of features that are worth getting excited for. Interested users can download the update after installing a certificate from the beta website. Along with the public beta of iOS 16.3, Apple has also made the iPadOS 16.3 public beta.

Some of the important features that are bundled in the update include Apple Card Savings Account, Apple Pay Later, Security Keys for Apple ID, Apple Music Classical etc. Along with the iOS 16.3 beta 1, the company has launched iPadOS 16.3 beta 1, watchOS 9.3 beta 1, macOS 13.2 beta 1and tvOS 16.3 beta 1. According to reports, Apple is expected to launch the iOS 16.3 between February and March of 2023.

Key highlights of the 16.3 update

The support for physical security keys is something that is worth mentioning. Physical security keys will be additional security for the users. Similarly, the Advanced Data Protection feature will allow the users to encrypt more of their data stored on iCloud servers with end-to-end encryption. This feature was earlier limited in the US region (iOS 16.2); it is currently available across the world (through iOS 16.3).

Another much-awaited feature on the update includes Apple Music Classical. The service will allow subscribers to stream classical music on the platform. However, we are not quite sure that the service will be available as an app or just as an app. On the other hand, the Apple Card Savings feature on iOS 16.3 allows users to open savings account with Apple.

If you have not downloaded the iOS 16.2 update on your iPhone, you can download it by following the steps.