Apple starts assembling entire iPhone 16 series in India, to open new Apple stores

Cupertino giant Apple has started to assemble the total iPhone 16 series in India. This includes the two Pro devices i.e. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, initially reported moneycontrol. This is the first time that Apple is manufacturing top premium devices outside China. Through this initiative, the company is slowly pushing the production chain outside of China.

Apple has started to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro series in India with the help of contract manufacturing partners i.e. Foxconn and Pegatron. According to the sources, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and Pro Max models will be made by Foxconn. Similarly, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro models will be made by Pegatron. The Made in India iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be available for local customers as well as export to some countries very soon.

For those who are unknown, Apple had started to manufacture making iPhones in India from 2017. The Cupertino giant still manufactures older iPhone models like iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13.

On the other hand, Apple is planning to expand its retail expansion in India. The company is moving towards Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Apple already has its first two stores stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

iPhone SE

Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone SE in early 2025 and the company is working on it, said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. It is rumoured that the fourth generation of the iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone 14. This simply means that the company will not be offering home button and rather would add a Face ID. The device is expected to offer the company’s more recent chipsets and this means that it will have Apple Intelligence on-board.