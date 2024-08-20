Apple September event poster leaks, hints iPhone 16 launch date

Advertisement

Apple is set to host its next-genration product launch event on September. Though, an official announcement regarding the Septemeber event is yet to be made, looking at the past records, it seems to be true.

Now, an poster for the rumoured Apple September event has surfaced online that has confirmed the speculations.

The leaked poster shows an image of the Apple logo with the slogan: “Ready. Set. Capture.” According to the poster, the Apple event will be hosted on September 10.

This is been rumoured lately as the iPhone 16 launch date. So, let’s first look at the said poster to learn the time and venue of the event.

Apple September event poster (leak)

Tipster Majin Buu claims he got this leaked poster from a source (who wishes to stay anonymous):

So per the image, on September 10th, at 10: 30 PM IST, the “Ready Set Capture” event will take place at Apple Park, California, US. However, until Apple announces the same, we suggest you take this poster and the enclosed details with a pinch of salt. The tipster, himself says he can’t verify this information. The poster shows the Apple logo in a hue of gold, which aligns with the new rumoured ‘Desert Titanium’ colour option.

Regardless, whenever the event happens, we expect the trio of iPhone 16 models with a new stable version of iOS 18.

iPhone 16 Pro specs

As a Pro-grade phone, it could ship with an A18 Pro chip.

One of the leaked images shows the rumoured Capture Button on the lower half of the right-side frame.

The ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro could be a 48MP sensor. This could be equipped with an “ultra-thin prism reflection technology”. The increased light captured by this setup backed by the higher megapixel count and A18 Pro’s processing could aid in spatial videos for Apple Vision Pro.

In another image, we can see its likely colour options, viz., Grey, Off-White, Yellow, and Blue. Perhaps, the recently rumoured Desert Titanium (Bronze) colour is earmarked for the Pro Max variant. Let’s see.