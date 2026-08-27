Apple schedules iPhone event for September 9

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Apple has confirmed it’s upcoming fall event will be held on September 9 at 10am PT. The in-person event will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and will livestream the keynote.

The company will likely introduce multiple new products and updates including it’s latest iPhone Series ” Apple iPhone 18 Pro series and first foldable iPhone” at the event.

The tech giant made the announcement with a poster that features the tagline “Surprise and Shine,” along with a glowing Apple logo that appears to have sunlight shining through it.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the event. However, the biggest highlight will be the rumoured iPhone Ultra, the company’s first foldable iPhone. Apple could also announce new Apple Watch models.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, but is rumoured to feature a variable-aperture main rear camera, the new A20/Pro chipset, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a new modem.

The phones are also expected to be available in new Dark Cherry and Sky Blue colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Ultra is said to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.67-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It is also rumored to support Touch ID and offer an iPad-like user interface.