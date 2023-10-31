Apple Scary fast event: 24-inch iMac powered by new M3 chip launched at $1,299

Apple has introduced an array of new MacBooks and iMacs powered by the new M3 chips at its “Scary fast” event on Monday. The new 24-inch iMac with the new M3 chip now has more memory and ray tracing.

24-inch iMac M3 Specifications

In terms of design, the new M3 iMac has similar looks as the previous generation iMac M1. According to Apple, the new iMac M3 performs 2x faster than the M1 iMac, up to 2.5x quicker than the Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 4x faster than the Intel-based 21.5″ iMac.

The M3 iMac sports a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display of 4,480×2,250-pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness.

The M3 iMac 8-core GPU version comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Meanwhile, the 10-core GPU model gets an additional 2TB storage option. There’s also a 10-core GPU version with 512GB of base storage.

Apple also offers two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports in the 8-core GPU variant of the iMac M3 and two additional USB-3 ports on 10-core GPU model.

The new 24-inch iMac gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity. There’s also support for Gigabit Ethernet on the 10-core GPU models, which is configurable on the 8-core GPU version.

The other features of the M3 iMac include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a three-mic array, a six-speaker system and Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Apple says the M3 iMac is built using 100% recycled aluminum in the stand, rare earth magnets, and recycled tin soldering in multiple PCBs. In a first, the plating of the iMac uses 100% recycled gold.

24-inch iMac M3 Price, Colours

The price of the base 8-core GPU M3 iMac is set at $1,299, while the 10-core GPU model costs $1,499. Customers can buy the M3 iMac through Apple’s official website in 27 countries. Apple will start shipping of the iMac starting November 7.

Customers now have more colour options to choose from as the 8-core GPU variant will be available in blue, green, pink, and silver colors, whereas the 10-core GPU model has three more options – yellow, orange, and purple. Apple offers color-matched wallpapers and accessories with the iMac.

