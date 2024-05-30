Apple Says It Will Maintain User’s Privacy Even After AI Integration

Apple is preparing to host its annual worldwide developer conference (WWDC 2024) next month where the company will announce the latest iOS 18 update. The tech giant is expected to introduce new generative artificial intelligence features (AI) for iPhone in Siri, Safari browser, photo app, and more during the event.

It was previously reported that these new security features would be server-based, which would create security concerns among users. But now, a new detailed report has emerged about the privacy measures Apple is taking for cloud-based resources. The new report suggests that the company has developed a confidential computing method to ensure privacy even in the cloud.

According to a report from The Information, the company is working on a technology that allows it to process data on servers in a way that will be inaccessible to anyone, including Apple employees. The report mentioned that this “confidential computing approach” will offer robust privacy safeguards.

With this confidential computing approach, Apple can securely process AI-related data in the cloud, making it difficult for unauthorized attackers to access the data, even if there is a breach. This means that Apple will not have to provide personal data from its servers if requested by the government or authorities.

In industrial terms, this approach is known as confidential computing, a method that allows the isolation of data within a processing unit. According to sources, the technology giant has been working on this security feature for three years.

Despite efforts, risks remain present. The information also says that there are potential weaknesses if hackers take over physical local server space. If this happens, they will be able to access the data. Sources also say this approach is much safer than any of Apple’s rivals are doing.

The main implementation of this technology will offer AI capabilities for Apple devices to minimize processing on the devices. With this, the company will be able to provide sophisticated AI capabilities without worrying about whether the hardware will be able to handle them. The report also mentioned that Apple wants to eventually transfer the processing power of upcoming wearable devices to services using Apple’s chip. This could help Apple in producing thinner and lighter products, if this happens, one of the beneficiaries will be Apple’s vision which has been criticized for its bulky appearance and others.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing for WWDC 2024 which will be held on June 10th at 10 am. This lecture will present the new features of the latest update of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2, among others.