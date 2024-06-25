Apple rolls out iOS 18 Developer Beta 2: Brings iPhone Mirroring, and more

The Apple iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 has been released for eligible iPhone users. The tech ginat recently rolled out the iOS 18 Developer Beta version 1 after it was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10.

The iOS 18 beta 1 bought forth many features and updates to iPhones including enabling dark mode for first-party app icons, hiding app, folder and widget names.

Now, the iOS 18 Beta 2 has introduced a iPhone Mirroring feature for users. The feature as its name suggests allows users to mirror their iPhone on their Mac.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 : What’s New?

The iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 has rolled out iPhone Mirroring, new toggle for RCS Messaging, and dark mode for home screen and more.

The iPhone Mirroring feature lets user mirror their iPhone on their Mac. With this feature, users can receive calls and notifications, control the apps and transfer files between both devices via a simple drag and drop. You can activate the feature by pairing the iPhone with a Mac running macOS Sequoia beta 2.

The new toggle for RCS Messaging is also rumoured to have been added to the iPhone’s settings. However, the functionality is not said to be activated yet.

But, it only can be seen in RCS Messaging supported iPhones in the US such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

While iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 added Dark Mode to the iPhone’s home screen icons, the latest update adds a new dark-themed icon for the App Store. Users can now also make their wallpapers darker with a new option that tints the wallpaper.

Another notable feature is the added support for compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). It brings support for alternative app stores as well as enabling users to download apps directly from websites.

Other features introduced with iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 include a new widget for Connected Cards in the Wallet app, a + icon in the Passwords app for quickly saving new entries, and enhanced feedback for the power button in the Control Centre.