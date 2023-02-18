Apple rolls out iPadOS 16.3.1 with bug fixes and security updates

Apple has released a new iPadOS 16.3.1 update for its iPad users. The company has advised all its users to get the iPadOS update as soon as possible as it fixes a major security issues and bugs. This update is aimed at iPad users who have the iPadOS platform running on the device.

As per the tech giant, the iPadOS 16.3.1 update basically brings important bug fixes and security updates for users iPad.

Apple has also announced a similar update with the iOS 16.3.1 version for its iPhone users earlier this week. As per Apple’s support page, the update was released on February 13.

iPadOS 16.3.1 update

The iPadOS 16.3.1 carries a download size of 149MB. The iPad models starting from iPad Air 3rd gen, 5th gen iPad, iPad Pro models and even the 5th gen iPad mini are eligible for the update. As for the iPhone users, anyone with the iPhone 8 model or later needs to take the iOS 16.3.1 update immediately to avoid any mishap with their device.

The security issue affected the kernel as well as the Apple Webkit application. The security issue could allow an app to execute arbitrary code, explained the company. Apple explained that the WebKit is more vulnerable to this security risk. Apple feels that the issue related to the WebKit may have been actively exploited.

How to download and install IPadOS 16.3.1

Go to the iPad Settings.

Click on General and Tap on Security update.

If your iPad has got iPadOS 16.3.1 version.

Then click on Install iPadOS 16.3.1.

Now restart the iPad.

Apple has acknowledged the people who have alerted the company about the security risks and also informed Google’s Project Zero team that continues to tackle rampant cybersecurity issues across platforms.