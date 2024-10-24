Apple releases iOS 18.2 beta with ChatGPT integration and more AI features

Apple is yet to release the iOS 18.1 for all. Now, the tech giant has rolled out iOS 18.2 beta phase for developers. However, the the company has not announced the launch date yet. The first developer beta of iOS 18.2 was released on Wednesday. The rumour has it that the stable version of iOS 18.2 will be released to all in December this year.

The new iOS update has arrived with new features such as the ability to create emojis using Genmoji and generate images with Image Playground. Moreover, it reportedly has brought more Apple Intelligence capabilities such as ChatGPT integration, enhanced AI writing capabilities, Visual Intelligence for camera-based searches, which will be limited to iPhone 16 models only.

Meanwhile, the iOS 18.1 with Apple intelligence is expected to arrive this month, likely around October 28.

Let’s look at the Apple Intelligence features the iOS 18.2 brings.

iOS 18.2 beta: Apple Intelligence

Siri ChatGPT: Apple has brought fourth the ChatGPT integration with the latest update. Now, Siri can pass requests to ChatGPT. And the interesting thing is you don’t even require an account. You can allow Siri to send requests to ChatGPT without needing permission each time. This will help in users getting more detailed information. They can also generate images and text with this. And if, you want to know more about the image then just just ask questions and you will get on-screen responses about the image you’re viewing.

Genmoji: The latest added feature will let users create custom emojis. Prior to this, the iOS 18.1 allowed users to view Genmoji and learn about them, but they were not able to create them. However, the emoji creation is allowed in iOS 18.2.

Writing Tools: Apple has also enhanced the Rewrite Writing Tools feature. It now allows users to specify the tone or content they want, such as using more dynamic language or converting an email into a poem.

Image Playground: This app allows users to create customized images based on prompts and photos of friends, with integration in Messages.

Image Wand: You can add images to notes in the Notes app with this feature. The image Wand will provide you with a polished image even when you draw a rough sketch on iPad, using Apple Pencil.

Languages: iOS 18.2 expands Apple Intelligence support to English users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK, eliminating the need for Canadians to switch their iPhones to US English for functionality.

Visual Intelligence: This feature identifies objects and locations. You can use this feature by long-pressing the Camera Control button and pointing your phone, you can access details like hours and reviews for restaurants, copy or read text aloud, search items on Google, and ask ChatGPT about objects. However, the feature is only available on iPhone 16.