Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch next week

Apple has released the iOS 18.1 RC in beta version said several reports, however, the official launch of the update is scheduled to happen by next week

Here are a few of the features of the iOS 18.1 update:

Writing, focus and communication: New Writing Tools and language capabilities help you write, summarise longer text and prioritise notifications.

Delightful images created just for you: Create images to express yourself, craft Genmoji for conversations or revisit favourite moments with your own memory movies.

Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta version it shall have a Clean Up: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

Camera Control: There’s a new Camera Control option that lets you switch to the front-facing camera

New look for app icons: App icons and widgets appear even sleeker with a new Dark look. Tint them all with any colour or have iOS suggest a colour that complements your wallpaper. You can also make apps and widgets appear larger.

Locked and hidden apps: Two new ways to protect sensitive apps and the information inside them when others are using your device.

A big update to Control Centre: The redesigned Control Centre features new groups of controls, which you can access more fluidly with a single, continuous swipe down on the Home Screen.

Controls gallery: Add more controls from the Controls gallery, which displays all your options in one place, including new controls from your favourite apps.

Rearrange and resize your controls: Customize how your controls are laid out, resize them or build your own groups of controls so they’re always just a swipe away.

Improved Siri with more response and more relevant replies.

Drag and Drop with iPhone Mirroring: The latest beta of iOS 18.1 brings drag-and-drop for iPhone Mirroring, which was missing from the original release of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia

A hearing aid feature to AirPods Pro 2 with iOS 18.1 RC update

The iOS 18.1 shall be available on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence, which draws on your personal context to give you intelligence that’s most helpful and relevant for you, said the official Apple website.

Here is a list of devices in which the new update will be available to all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features will be available only for:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

Here users should be aware of the fact that the Beta version of any update comes with a number of demerits, such as: