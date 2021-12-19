Apple releases first macOS 12.2 beta for public testers

By IANS
macOS 12.2 beta
Photo Credits: IANS

San Francisco: After launching for developers, the first macOS 12.2 beta is now available for those in the public beta programme.

The update features a new native Apple Music app with faster search and scrolling, and a fix for scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on MacBook Pro, 9To5Mac reported.

The first macOS 12.2 beta is appearing now via OTA for both developers and public testers, the report said.

Users can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or public beta website if they are not running the beta yet, it added.

macOS 12.2 features some notable changes with a new, native Apple Music app.

As per the report, some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library.

But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage.

macOS 12.2 beta 1 also improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.

You might also like
Technology

TikTok to launch food delivery service from viral videos in US

Technology

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Grab Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 60,455; Here’s how…

Technology

Vivo Y32 unveiled with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 5,000mAh battery; Check price, specs

Technology

OxygenOS 12 rollout starts again for OnePlus 9 series

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.