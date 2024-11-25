Apple prepares to offer major updates to Siri in the next two years: Report

Siri, the digital assistant of Apple will be receiving some major updates from the company and that will be available in the next 2 years. According to the latest report, Apple is working to upgrade its digital assistant and compete with the likes of Open AI’s ChatGPT as well as Google Gemini. According to the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman Apple is planning to upgrade Siri with more effective generative AI features and rely on an in-house AI large language model (LLM).

Gurman has pointed out that Apple will be updating Siri in multiple stages and the first one will be the ChatGPT integration in Siri. The integration will be arriving in December of this year on Apple’s devices. However, Apple knows it well that it cannot rely on partners for such a fundamental piece of technology.

Apple has also made progress about revamping Siri and making it more conversational and relies on in-house large language models. The Cupertino giant is also actively running and testing this news service internally, calling it “LLM Siri,” mentioned Mark Gurman in his newsletter.

“The bad news is that it isn’t scheduled to launch until around the spring of 2026. We should get an unveiling sometime before that, possibly at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference or another event next year. That will provide a bit of deja vu since many Apple Intelligence features were previewed long before they were ready,” said Mark Gurman in his newsletter.

