Apple plans to manufacture upcoming iPhone 14 in India

Apple plans to manufacture its upcoming iPhone 14 Series in India by October this year. That means the manufacturing could start during Diwali. As per reports, the tech giant will start the production of the latest iPhones in India after two month of its debut in China, reported Bloomberg.

The company has reportedly been working with suppliers to speed up the production of the

The Apple iPhone 14 Series is expected to make its debut globally on September 14. Popular analysts have suggested that the company could start its production in India after two months of its release.

Apple has been working with its suppliers and ramping up its production in India over the years. According to reports, the company is trying to shorten the lag in manufacturing the new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches. Apple started the production of the iPhone 13 in India over six months after it had unveiled the device.

Apple may start shipping its upcoming iPhone 14 from India as the company has been seeking alternatives amid the Chinese government’s clashes with the US and other factors including recent lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Currently, its devices are manufactured in India by three contract manufacturers — Foxconn (Hon Hai), Wistron and Pegatron.