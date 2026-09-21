Apple Pay Service to launch in India next month: Report

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Apple is reportedly planning to launch it’s Apple Pay payment service in India as soon as next month. Currently, the Apple Pay payment service is available in more than 90 countries worldwide, but not in India.

If the new report turns out to be true them soon Apple Pay payment service will be available in India.

To be specific, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple will launch Apple Pay in India by the end of October.

Meanwhile, another media report has claimed that initially Apple will go into a partnership with the Axis Bank credit cards to roll out Apple Pay.

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The report also noted that Apple has been in discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to add their credit cards to the service.

An earlier Bloomberg report made similar claims and suggested that Apple Pay could also support UPI in India.

India is one of the world’s largest digital payments markets, with established services such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and others already widely used across the country.