Apple pay launches in India with Axis bank credit cards

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Apple has officially launched its Apple Pay digital payment service in India, marking the company’s entry into one of the world’s largest digital payments markets.

The service is initially available to customers with eligible Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards.

Apple Pay allows users to make contactless payments using compatible iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches at stores, apps and websites that support the service.

Mac support is expected to be introduced soon. Payments at physical stores require NFC-enabled payment terminals.

To add a supported card, users can open the Wallet app on their iPhone, tap the + button and follow the instructions.

Cards can also be added through the latest version of the Axis Bank app.

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For in-store payments, users can double-click the side button on an iPhone, authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, and hold the phone near a contactless payment reader.

Apple Watch users can similarly authenticate and bring the watch close to the terminal.

Apple said actual card numbers are not stored on its servers or shared with merchants.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element, while transactions use security authentication.

At launch, Apple Pay is supported at numerous merchants and apps across India, including Apple Stores, Blinkit, Croma, Ixigo, Zomato, Tata 1mg and Reliance brands.

Apple has indicated that additional banks and issuers will be added over time.