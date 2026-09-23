Apple-owned Beats launches 360 over-ear headphones with interchangeable cushion options

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Apple-owned Beats has now introduced a new pair of over-ear headphones with interchangeable ear and headband cushions-callled as Beats 360 headphones. The over-ear headphones is claimed to have IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, and up to 32 hours of battery life.

Beats 360 headphones Price in India

The new Beats 360 headphones are priced at Rs 42,900 in India. It is available for purchase in four colours: Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky. You can buy the headphones from the Apple stores from September 24.

Specifications, and features

The Beats 360 headphones come with interchangeable cushion system. The company offers performance knit cushions, which are designed for workouts, while separate UltraPlush engineered leather cushions, which can be used for regular listening.

The cushion kits include two ear cups and a headband, so users can change the look and feel of the headphones. Apple also claims that the headphones can also automatically detect which type of cushion is being used and make adjustment accordingly.

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Additional cushion kits are available in Performance Knit in Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt, while the UltraPlush options come in Black and Cloud. Each kit costs Rs 6,900.

The Beats 360 are also the company’s first IP-certified headphones, with an IPX4 rating for protection against water splashes and sweat. The company boasts that the performance knit cushions are designed to wick away moisture, and the ear cups can be removed and cleaned separately.

Beats says the 360 headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with Dolby Atmos support. The new ANC system promises to provide up to 1.75 times more total noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro.

The Beats 360 offer up to 32 hours of playback, while a five-minute USB-C charge can provide up to one hour of listening. The headphones use a custom Beats chip and Bluetooth 5.3.

As you would expect, there are several Apple-specific features, including one-touch pairing, iCloud pairing, automatic device switching, Audio Sharing, Find My and hands-free Siri. However, Android users also get Fast Pair, audio switching on supported devices, Find Hub and access to a voice assistant through the play/pause button.

The headphones come with a woven soft-sided case and have a replaceable battery. Beats has not yet shared details on the replacement process or pricing.