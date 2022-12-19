Apple might skip ‘M2 Extreme chip’ in the latest Apple Silicon Mac Pro

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to skip the ‘Extreme’ variant of M2 chip in its upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro. The company will power the device with M2 Ultra chip instead.

The Mac Pro is the last model in the entire Mac range to not be powered with an Apple Silicon chip, reports AppleInsider.

While rumours claimed that the tech giant is working on one for release next year, it might not be as powerful as formerly believed.

The model was believed to use an ‘M2 Extreme’ chip, which is a more advanced version of the Ultra chip that combines two M2 Ultra chips onto a single silicon piece.

Theoretically, the chip could have provided 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores, but that apparently won’t be happening.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is pulling back from providing a Mac Pro with an Extreme chip inside due to production issues.

Mark Gurman mentioned, “The company made the decision because of both the complexity and cost of producing a processor that is essentially four M2 Max chips fused together. It also will help Apple and partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. save chip-production resources for higher-volume machines.”

“Based on Apple’s current pricing structure, an M2 Extreme version of a Mac Pro would probably cost at least $10,000 — without any other upgrades — making it an extraordinarily niche product that likely isn’t worth the development costs, engineering resources and production bandwidth it would require,” added Gurman.

The manufacturing of the chip is halted due to concerns about its cost and complexity, therefore the expensive Mac Pro model is scrapped, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that theAtech giant will launch its new MacBook Pro models and the latest iMac next year.

(With IANS Inputs)