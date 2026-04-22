Apple might not unveil iPhone featuring 200MP telephoto camera until 2028

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Apple is reportedly working on a 200MP rear camera for the iPhone. We have been hearing this rumour from last year. Since then many reports have emerged suggesting the arrival of a new iPhone with a new 200MP camera.

Speculations were rife that Apple might unveil teh 200MP camera in an iPhone in 2027. However, a new leak report has suggested that Apple might not launch the first iPhone featuring a 200MP sensor till 2028.

According to known tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is currently testing a 200MP periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone. However, Apple may still take a few years to bring the technology to market.

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This aligns with a recent Morgan Stanley investor note, which claims that an iPhone with a 200MP camera is unlikely to arrive before 2028.

The 2028 model is widely expected to be called the iPhone 21, as Apple is rumored to adopt the iPhone 20 branding next year to mark the device’s 20th anniversary.

Previously, Digital Chat Station also claimed that Apple is evaluating a 1/1.12-inch 200MP sensor for the iPhone.