Apple might introduce iPhone 14, 14 Plus in Yellow Colour very soon

Ever wondered if your favourite Apple smartphone will be available in Yellow? Yes, you read it right. Apple is planning to introduce the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in Yellow, revealed a tip by a Weibo user.

According to the leak, it is quite unsure whether the tech giant will limit the yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus or it will be extended to the iPhone Pro models too. If reports are to be believed, the smartphone will have new colour option by the end of this Month (March).

It is not new for Apple to introduce a new colour in their iPhone series. Earlier, the manufacturer has introduced Purple colour for iPhone 12 as well as the iPhone 12 mini. The Green colour was introduced in the iPhone 13 series.

Speaking about the specifications of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, both the devices have almost the same specs except for some key difference like the display. iPhone 14 offers 6.1” (15.40cm) display while the Plus variant offers 6.7” (16.95cm) display. While the iPhone 14 offers 20 hours of video playback, the 14 Plus offers a playback of 26 hours.

The camera is both devices offer 12MP Dual camera system at rear, 12MP front camera. A A15 Bionic chip does the processing on the device. Both devices are Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Dynamic Island is missing in both devices while the storage options for the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

Apple iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs 79,900 while the Plus variant starts at Rs 89,900.

(NB: The price of the smartphones is the current price (of the devices) on the official website of Apple).