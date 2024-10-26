Apple might be working on a new health app that will track prediabetes

Apple is offering multiple apps that are helpful for tracking health of the users. According to the latest report by Bloomberg report, the Cupertino giant is working on an app that will be quite useful for those persons who have prediabetes. This app when launched by Apple will be helping for those who have symptoms of prediabetes.

After launching the ECG as well as irregular heart rhythm, Apple introduced sleep apnea tracking in 2024. The company had also introduced Hearing Aid for AirPods Pro 2. The new feature that has been reported by the above mentioned publication is a non-invasive way to track the blood glucose of the users.

Apple is reportedly working on sensors which are capable of tracking blood glucose without the use of needle on the patient. This feature is already being tested through an app internally. A group of Apple employees had successfully completed testing of the feature and we might find it become a reality around next year.

This feature is specially designed for those who are already diagnosed with prediabetes and might develop Type 2 diabetes in the future. The app is expected to continuously track blood glucose. Apart from that it will recommend your next meal which will be helpful in keeping blood glucose levels stable and avoiding spiking.