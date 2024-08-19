Apple might be launching two variants of AirPods 4 soon: Report

Advertisement

Apple will be launching the AirPods 4 soon and there will be two variants of the same. Both the AirPods 4 will be available in September, revealed Mark Gurnman in his weekly ‘Power On’ newsletter for Bloomberg. While the lower variant will offer basic functionality, the higher version of the AirPods 4 will have active noise cancellation, revealed the report.

Both the earbuds are in-ear TWS earphones and get USB-C type port in the case. This is the first time that the non-Pro series earbuds get the USB-C port. The higher variant of the Apple AirPods 4 will offer noise cancellation as well as wireless charging.

When it comes to the hierarchy of AirPods, the vanilla AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 2. The higher variant of the AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3. In case you are wondering about the confusion in the design of the AirPods, Apple will especially look into the matter and offer some changes when it comes to the design. As of now we do not have any idea about the difference in design of the two AirPods.

In terms of software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to get it. The AirPods Pro 2 is the most expensive as well as premium TWS earphones offered by the company. The AirPods Pro 2 might get hearing aid mode through an iOS 18. The update is likely to offer combined Conversation Boost with Live Listen.