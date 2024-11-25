Apple may launch updates for M4 MacBook Air in early 2025

Washington: Apple Inc. is reportedly gearing up for a significant update to its MacBook Air lineup, with new models featuring M4 chips expected to debut in early 2025.

According to The Verge, the refreshed MacBook Airs are likely to be announced between January and March of next year.

While Apple is anticipated to unveil a series of updates to its computer range next week, the MacBook Air will not be part of those announcements.

The recent release of the M3-equipped MacBook Airs this past spring means that the upcoming models will continue with a similar design to the current M2 version, encompassing both 13-inch and 15-inch configurations, as per The Verge.

The M4 update for the MacBook Air signifies Apple’s commitment to advancing its silicon technology, following the introduction of the M3 chips.

As per the reports obtained by The Verge, the new MacBook Airs will maintain the sleek design aesthetic familiar to users, while offering improved performance capabilities expected from the M4 chips.

In addition to the MacBook Air updates, Apple is set to announce new MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and iMacs in the upcoming event.

However, those looking for a refreshed Mac Studio may have to wait longer.

Currently equipped with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, the next version is projected to launch “after a March software release,” placing its debut sometime between March and June 2025.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly working on an M4 Mac Pro, although Gurman did not provide a timeline for its release.

Alongside the hardware updates, Apple aims to introduce a new iPhone SE, refreshed iPad Air models, upgraded iPad keyboards, and new entry-level iPads in the spring.

